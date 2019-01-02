All Elite Wrestling was officially announced yesterday and we now know that Tony Khan will be the president of the new promotion.

Tony Khan is the son of Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Khan and is reportedly set to play a big role in the company. Dave Meltzer is also reporting that Tony Khan will make a big investment in the new promotion.

Cody has also confirmed his role in AEW as executive vice-president of the promotion along with The Young Bucks and some “familiar names”. Cody also released the following statement:

“I feel so damn lucky. I believe that more than talent… more than chance… work ethic will guide me where I’d like to go. To be Executive Vice President for our new venture, and to be flanked by Matt and Nick and a few familiar names sharing that position: this is my dream job. I can’t think of a time when so many of wrestling’s top free agents all opted out of the road usually traveled and instead wanting to start something new. I am excited to see AEW into existence. What’s old isn’t new – what’s new is new. Perception isn’t reality – reality is reality. Fans first.”

AEW also announced All In 2: Double or Nothing and revealed a logo. There will also be a “Double or Nothing” rally in Jacksonville on 8th January when more details will likely be announced.

Join us January 8th in JACKSONVILLE for more information on Double or Nothing…and AEW! pic.twitter.com/72gnO6fqOh — Double or Nothing (@ALL_IN_2018) January 1, 2019

Matt Jackson of the Young Bucks also commented on Twitter: