Top 5 All-Time WWE Raw Moments in the last decade

WWE’s flagship show, Monday Night Raw, has entertained generations of wrestling fans. During its heyday, you were probably entertained by the likes of Razor Ramon, Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker.

A few years later you saw the likes of The Rock and Stone Cold. Later on, wrestlers such as John Cena and Randy Orton would carry the show until today, where the keys to the kingdom are currently held by Roman Reigns. As Raw continues to run on its 25th year, FOX Sports PH takes a look back at some of the most memorable moments from the past decade.

Ziggler Cashes In (2013)

The Raw after Mania has always had surprise moments and the show after Wrestlemania 29 was no exception. In 2013, Dolph Ziggler was the reigning ‘Money in The Bank’ holder. The stipulation of this title is that the winner can cash in an opportunity on a World Championship at any moment. There was only one problem — Ziggler had the briefcase for almost an entire calendar year and had never successfully cashed it in. Many people thought that he would be the first winner to not use the opportunity.

Alberto Del Rio had just defended his World Heavyweight Championship on Raw against Jack Swagger, when Ziggler finally seized the moment. A raucous New Jersey crowd erupted in cheers as he finally cashed in on the World Heavyweight Champion. In typical Ziggler fashion, we got several near falls and a lot of dramatic moments where we thought that Ziggler would end up losing. You see, Ziggler had always been treated like an afterthought in WWE. This cash-in was his best chance at becoming significant again. Dolph would capitalize by targeting the champion’s injured left leg and he hit the ‘Zig Zag’ to finally win the World Heavyweight Championship. He may not be in the top spot today but, no one will ever take this moment away from him.

Nexus Rising (2010)

Around 2010, NXT was a silly reality show fodder for the WWE Creative Team. Writers threw whatever stuck on the wall and went from there. Unlike its exciting predecessor, the new NXT seemed silly and disorganized in comparison. No one expected a generic reality show format in WWE to work, and it never did. NXT went through several changes before it became the developmental system we know and love today.

Before any of this, we had NXT Season 1. And, to be honest, that show was a joke. The only good thing that came out of that program happened on one fateful night, when John Cena was having a match with CM Punk. The winner of NXT Season 1, Wade Barrett, caused a distraction and his fellow NXT competitors attacked Luke Gallows, CM Punk, and finally Cena himself. A week later, this group of rookies called themselves, The Nexus. They destroyed everything in sight.

At the same time of the Cena attack, ring announcer Justin Roberts was being choked by future World Champion Daniel Bryan with his own neck tie. Commentators Jerry Lawler and Michael Cole did not escape unharmed either, as no one was safe from The Nexus. They would change the face of WWE for a while, but sadly, the Nexus never fulfilled its potential of becoming a dominant stable in WWE. Backstage politicking by John Cena resulted in the Nexus never achieving the success it could have had. No matter the end result, this moment will stand as one of the best moments in Raw history.

Plan B (2014)

Around 2012 WWE was finally developing new wrestlers for the public to admire. One specific group of these future stars was ‘The Shield’ — comprised of Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and Dean Ambrose. This trio was chosen to lead the WWE to the future because they brought something that the brand never had before; a new style of independent wrestling mixed with the WWE Form. They ruled over the company for 2 years and took titles left and right.

However, there was one last group to face — the original sinister group, Evolution. In 2014, Triple H, Batista, and Randy Orton reformed the most dominant group in WWE History. These two teams collided at Extreme Rules where The Shield would defeat Evolution to solidify themselves as the new rulers of the ring. Soon after, there was much talk about Batista’s status, who seemed frustrated about not having a proper one-on-one World Championship match and have had enough of Triple H’s shenanigans. Batista suddenly quit WWE in order to promote the ‘Guardians of The Galaxy’ movie.

To this day, Batista hasn’t returned to the WWE universe, leaving Evolution with only 2 members in Triple H and Randy Orton. The Shield thought that they wouldn’t have any more problems with Evolution, but Triple H vowed there was always a Plan B. Seth Rollins would ultimately betray The Shield and annihilate his former teammates with a steel chair.

After the horrendous attack, Rollins would be dubbed as the ‘Chosen One’ for the new group called ‘The Authority’, led by Stephanie McMahon and Triple H. Rollins would achieve a ton of success, becoming Mr. Money in The Bank and becoming WWE Champion along the way. This moment takes the third spot because of the utter betrayal. No one ever wants to see a family torn apart by greed, and this moment was fueled by it.

Daniel Bryan leaves The Family (2014)

Oh, 2014. What an interesting year you were. On the Road to Wrestlemania, Daniel Bryan would be sidetracked with other bizarre story lines, including joining The Wyatt Family. As expected, everyone hated it. Although many were also interested in seeing how far the story arc could go, majority of fans disapproved the main event of Wrestlemania 30 between Batista, Randy Orton, and Daniel Bryan. To simply put it, nobody wanted Batista or Orton in the main event. The move appeared to a cash-grab attempt for the WWE, who was in dire need of a new superstar at the time.

In January of 2014, the departure of CM Punk left a gaping hole in possible contenders for the WWE World Championship, while people were getting sick of John Cena at this point. He was no longer as universally loved as before. The Shield, at the time, was not ready to be split up just yet.

Randy Orton did not need another title belt, while Batista was just there because of Vince McMahon’s strange desire to hand out opportunities to part-timers. With only few options to headline the monumental card, most fans expected the main event to be a complete mess.

Fans’ never-ending chants for Daniel Bryan were ignored until Punk left and the WWE, and the company was forced to insert Bryan into the main event or risk losing the interest of its entire fanbase. The reason this makes the second spot on our list is what happened before Daniel Bryan’s chase for the title happened.

The unthinkable happened during the WWE’s show in Rhode Island in 2014, which was earlier described in radio show by Bray Wyatt as one of the most unresponsive crowds in the US. The crowd proved Wyatt wrong from the get go, when they cheered their hearts out for Bryan.

Bray was about to attack Bryan as punishment for losing to The Usos. Everyone thought that it would be another typical beatdown, but thank goodness we were all wrong.

When you watch the video, you can tell that there was something very special happening. I mean, nothing can explain the energy that suddenly bursted out that night. Every single fan was doing the ‘Yes Chant’ and ‘Hand Motion’ in unison. Who knew a hand motion would change an entire generation of wrestling fans?

The Pipe Bomb (2011)

Where were you when the Pipe Bomb happened? After helping R-Truth defeat John Cena in a tables match, the landscape of WWE would change forever. CM Punk’s contract was legitimately close to expiring before his WWE Championship Match against John Cena in Money in The Bank 2011. Around the time his contract was ending, Punk was given an open mic in Las Vegas. On June of that year, CM Punk unleashed all of his pent-up anger and frustration over the behind the scenes situation of WWE, in the most shocking speech not seen since the days of Steve Austin.

This was the scripted nature of WWE mixed with the real frustrations of CM Punk. He mentioned how the WWE had so many contradictions inside their own system, and how the company does not even like using the word “wrestling” despite being a wrestling company. He also discussed how despite being one of the hardest workers, he never got the recognition he deserved. There was no place for him in the opening intros and he was nowhere to be found in the promotional merchandise.

Punk even mentioned how he may bring the WWE Championship to other companies such as Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling. Many other grievances were aired that night, but the main point of his speech was to expose the WWE’s hypocrisy and to change the way people saw professional wrestling in 2011. The way people saw wrestling changed that day when they found someone whose grievances were understandable. From that day on, CM Punk became the Anti-Hero of Professional Wrestling.

(Image from WWE Raw website)

