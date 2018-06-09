Ruthless Rea cruises to historic win

Jonathan Rea earned his 60th career World Superbike victory in Race 1 in Brno, Czech Republic, on Saturday.

The Kawasaki rider becomes the leading rider on the all-time winners list as a result, surpassing the legendary Carl Fogarty.

It was staggered race on a sun-baked track in Brno, as the action was stopped in the fourth lap after Michael Ruben Rinaldi’s crash punctured an air fence which needed repairing.

The race resumed 20 minutes later and it took Rea little time to overtake pole-sitter and teammate Tom Sykes, sliding past him on the first lap back.

Sykes’ woes continued as Marco Melandri slip-streamed past him on the fourth lap, where they would stay for the remainder of the race.

Michael van der Mark was made to work hard for his fourth place as Alex Lowes put much pressure on him in the closing stages.

All the while, Rea pushed ahead at the front and would cross the line in splendid isolation for a landmark victory. The Brit extends his lead at the top of the riders’ championship to 81 points over second place Chaz Davies.

Race 1 Results

1 Jonathan Rea Kawasaki 32’08.759

2 Marco Melandri Ducati 5.381

3 Tom Sykes Kawasaki 7.336

4 Michael van der Mark Yamaha 11.893

5 Alex Lowes Yamaha 13.145

6 Eugene Laverty Aprilia 14.210

7 Lorenzo Savadori Aprilia 17.051

8 Chaz Davies Ducati 17.743

9 Leon Camier Honda 18.104

10 Toprak Razgatlioglu Kawasaki 21.783

11 Yonny Hernandez Kawasaki 30.614

12 Leandro Mercado Kawasaki 31.111

13 Roman Ramos Kawasaki 31.188

14 Xavi Fores Ducati 31.864

15 Michael Ruben Rinaldi Ducati 33.079

16 PJ Jacobsen Honda 33.685

17 Ondrej Jezek Yamaha 53.662

18 Loris Baz BMW 1’44.844

Ret Jordi Torres MV Agusta 11 laps

Ret Jake Gagne Honda 12 laps