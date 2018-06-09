Sykes grabs pole in Brno in record time

Tom Sykes set a lap record as he secured pole position for World Superbikes’ Race 1 at the Brno Circuit in the Czech Republic on Saturday.

The Kawasaki rider pipped teammate and riders’ championship leader Jonathan Rea in the closing stages to earn his 45th career pole.

Rea would storm to a 1’57.885s early on to sit on top of the leaderboard, with Loris Baz also impressing on his Althea BMW, running as high as second during qualifying.

It was then Marco Melandri’s turn to threaten Rea, as the Ducati rider got within 0.014s of Rea’s pole time.

In the dying stages of qualifying, Sykes launched his attempt and enjoyed a flying final sector to unseat Rea from pole. Melandri moved down to third while Alex lowes will start Race 1 from fourth.

Superpole Results

1 Tom Sykes Kawasaki 1’57.687s 165.275kph

2 Jonathan Rea Kawasaki 1’57.885 0.198 164.998

3 Marco Melandri Ducati 1’57.899 0.212 164.978

4 Alex Lowes Yamaha 1’58.172 0.485 164.597

5 Eugene Laverty Aprilia 1’58.187 0.500 164.576

6 Michael van der Mark Yamaha 1’58.223 0.536 164.526

7 Lorenzo Savadori Aprilia 1’58.300 0.613 164.419

8 Loris Baz BMW 1’58.389 0.702 164.295

9 Chaz Davies Ducati 1’59.011 1.324 163.436

10 Leon Camier Honda 1’59.041 1.354 163.395

11 Michael Ruben Rinaldi Ducati 1’59.346 1.659 162.978

12 Yonny Hernandez Kawasaki 1’59.508 1.821 162.757

13 Xavi Fores Ducati 1’59.854 2.167 162.287

14 Roman Ramos Kawasaki 1’59.989 2.302 162.104

15 Toprak Razgatlioglu Kawasaki 2’00.107 2.420 161.945

16 Leandro Mercado Kawasaki 2’00.391 2.704 161.563

17 PJ Jacobsen Honda 2’00.437 2.750 161.501

18 Jordi Torres MV Agusta 2’00.672 2.985 161.187

19 Jake Gagne Honda 2’00.845 3.158 160.956

20 Ondrej Jezek Yamaha 2’02.766 5.079 158.438