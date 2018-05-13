Rea completes epic Imola double

Jonathan Rea completed a dominant weekend at Round 5 of the 2018 WSBK in Italy on Sunday, wrapping up another double with victory in Race 2.

The win also saw the Ulsterman equal the Superbikes victory record set by Carl Fogarty in 1999 with his 59th win.

Starting from ninth on the grid, Rea weaved his way to the front of the pack before eventually coming out on top of an epic battle with Chaz Davies.

The duo fought tooth and nail for over three laps before Rea managed to get past his rival. The reigning champion then began to pull away, extending his lead to around four seconds.

Rea held onto first place, crossing the line for his record-equalling win while Davies had to settle for second. Rea’s Kawasaki team-mate Tom Sykes completing the podium.

As well as equalling Fogarty’s win record, Rea’s victory also set a new record of 17 career doubles while opening his lead at the top of the standings to 47 points as he vies for a fourth title.

Race 2 Results:

1. Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing ZX-10RR 19 laps

2. Chaz Davies GBR Aruba.it Racing Ducati Panigale R +4.019s

3. Tom Sykes GBR Kawasaki Racing ZX-10RR +9.530s

4. Xavi Fores ESP Barni Ducati Panigale R +14.159s

5. Jordi Torres ESP MV Agusta 1000 F4 +15.479s

6. Alex Lowes GBR PATA Crescent Yamaha R1 +16.162s

7. Michael Ruben Rinaldi ITA Aruba.it Racing Ducati Panigale R +17.197s

8. Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Puccetti Kawasaki ZX-10RR +17.554s

9. Eugene Laverty IRE Milwaukee Aprilia RSV4 +22.331s

10. Leandro Mercado ARG Orelac Racing VerdNatura Kawasaki ZX-10RR +30.176s

11. Loris Baz FRA Althea BMW S1000RR +30.267s

12. Roman Ramos ESP Team GoEleven Kawasaki ZX-10RR +40.061s

13. Yonny Hernandez COL Team Pedercini Kawasaki ZX-10RR +51.973s

14. PJ Jacobsen USA TripleM Honda CBR1000RR SP2 +55.268s

15. Ondrej Jezek CZE Guandalini Yamaha YZF-R1 +1m

16. Leon Haslam GBR Puccetti Kawasaki ZX-10RR +1m

Did not finish:

Marco Melandri ITA Aruba.it Racing Ducati Panigale R

Michael van der Mark NED PATA Yamaha YZF-R1

Vladimir Leonov RUS SPB Racing Kawasaki ZX-10RR

Lorenzo Savadori ITA Milwaukee Aprilia RSV4

Jake Gagne USA Red Bull Honda CBR1000RR SP2