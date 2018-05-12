Rampant Rea races to victory at Imola

Jonathan Rea stormed to his fourth World Superbike race victory of the season following a superlative run around Imola on Saturday.

It was a picture perfect day for the Kawasaki rider, who grabbed pole position with consummate ease. Rea then had a great start, setting the fastest lap of the race on just his second lap.

Rea then maintained his lead with a error free race, crossing the finish line in splendid isolation, nearly four seconds ahead of his Kawasaki teammate Tom Sykes, a second consecutive double podium for the team.

Sykes had it easy as well, finishing comfortably ahead of Arubi.it Racing Ducati who claimed third ahead of Chaz Davies, who had an eventful Race 1.

At the start, Davies avoided contact and ended up missing the final chicane, seeing him drop down to tenth place. The Brit showed great determination to battle back and finish behind his teammate in fourth.

Further down the grid, Red Bull Honda continue to struggle with Jason O’Halloran crashing out early and Jake Gagne just missing the points, finishing in 16th.

Rea’s win sees him move to 184 points in the riders’ championship standings, while Davies trails with 142.

Results

1. Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing ZX-10RR 19 laps

2. Tom Sykes GBR Kawasaki Racing ZX-10RR +3.755s

3. Marco Melandri ITA Aruba.it Racing Ducati Panigale R +6.906s

4. Chaz Davies GBR Aruba.it Racing Ducati Panigale R +8.191s

5. Xavi Fores ESP Barni Ducati Panigale R +15.550s

6. Michael van der Mark NED PATA Yamaha YZF-R1 +19.339s

7. Michael Ruben Rinaldi ITA Aruba.it Racing Ducati Panigale R +22.522s

8. Lorenzo Savadori ITA Milwaukee Aprilia RSV4 +25.772s

9. Leon Haslam GBR Puccetti Kawasaki ZX-10RR +30.269s

10. Alex Lowes GBR PATA Crescent Yamaha R1 +30.377s

11. Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Puccetti Kawasaki ZX-10RR +30.660s

12. Eugene Laverty IRE Milwaukee Aprilia RSV4 +34.188s

13. Loris Baz FRA Althea BMW S1000RR +36.494s

14. Jordi Torres ESP MV Agusta 1000 F4 +36.671s

15. Leandro Mercado ARG Orelac Racing VerdNatura Kawasaki ZX-10RR +38.041s

16. Jake Gagne USA Red Bull Honda CBR1000RR SP2 +41.312s

17. Yonny Hernandez COL Team Pedercini Kawasaki ZX-10RR +55.007s

18. Ondrej Jezek CZE Guandalini Yamaha YZF-R1 +1m

Did not finish

Roman Ramos ESP Team GoEleven Kawasaki ZX-10RR

Vladimir Leonov RUS SPB Racing Kawasaki ZX-10RR

Jason O’Halloran AUS Red Bull Honda CBR1000RR SP2

Did not start

PJ Jacobsen USA TripleM Honda CBR1000RR SP2