Sykes denies Rea history… for now

Jonathan Rea’s long winning streak at Assen was finally halted on Sunday as Tom Sykes clinched his first WSBK victory of the season and in doing so prevented his Kawasaki team-mate from breaking Carl Fogarty’s record of 12 victories at the Dutch circuit.

Starting from pole, Sykes led from beginning to end.

It was a spirited challenge from Rea in his bid for a piece of WSBK history, who kicked-off proceedings from the third row of the grid, however, he could only manage second.

In third was Michael van der Mark who raced fearlessly in front of his home crowd.

Despite the disappointment of not winning, Rea has now increased his Championship lead to 30 points after the first four rounds of the season and is right on track to secure a record fourth crown in 2018.

The Northern Ireland rider’s nearest championship challenger, Chaz Davies, lost more ground in the points standings as he crossed the line in a lonely fifth place behind Xavi Fores on the Barni Racing Ducati, 18.9 seconds down on race winner Sykes.