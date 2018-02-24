Melandri pips Sykes to open 2018 account

Marco Melandri edged Tom Sykes to take honours in Race 1 of the opening round of the 2018 World Superbike Championship on Saturday.

The Ducati rider overtook Sykes late in the race while reigning world champion Jonathan Rea would only mange fifth place at Phillip Island in Australia.

It was Sykes who used his pole position to good effect early on, getting to the first corner in front and slowly pulling away from the field, with Rea and Melandri in tow.

However, mid-race, Rea began to experience some grip issues, allowing Melandri to take second place with eight laps to go. The Italian then hunted down Sykes’ Kawasaki with a couple of sizzling laps, eventually making the race-winning maneuver on the first corner to claim his second career win.

Melandri’s teammate Chaz Davies and Spaniard Xavi Flores would also manage to catch Rea, forcing the Brit to finish fifth, 13 seconds off the pace.

Phillip Isand Race 1 Results:

1 Marco Melandri Ducati 23m40.354s

2 Tom Sykes Kawasaki 1.180

3 Chaz Davies Ducati 9.265

4 Xavi Fores Ducati 9.821

5 Jonathan Rea Kawasaki 13.896

6 Alex Lowes Yamaha 17.028

7 Leon Camier Honda 21.514

8 Laverty Aprilia 23.662

9 Michael van der Mark Yamaha 27.430

10 Mercado Kawasaki 27.446

11 france Loris Baz BMW 27.748

12 Jake Gagne Honda 28.466

13 Toprak Razgatlioglu Kawasaki 30.000

14 Roman Ramos Kawasaki 53.619

15 Ondrej Jezek Yamaha 1'02.682

16 Patrick Jacobsen Honda 1'09.775

DNF

Jordi Torres MV Agusta 3 laps

Troy Herfoss Honda 3 laps

Yonny Hernandez Kawasaki 9 laps

Daniel Falzon Yamaha 13 laps

Wayne Maxwell Yamaha 21 laps