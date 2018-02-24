Sykes equals pole record at 2018 opener

Tom Sykes equalled the World Superbike pole record after earning a spot at the start of the grid for the 43rd time in his career.

Sykes coped with the high winds at the 2018 season opener at Phillip Island after beating Eugene Laverty to top spot with a pole time of 1m 30.099s.

That saw the 2013 WSBK champion equal the all-time record set by Troy Croyser and secure him pole position in Australia for the third time.

Reigning champion Jonathan Rea will start from sixth after pulling out of his final flying lap, which handed Kawasaki team-mate Sykes the top spot.

Laverty comfortably held on to second place from Racing Ducati’s Marco Melandri, who was half a second slower, despite gaining a spot on the front row.

Alex Lowes was fourth on his Pata Yamaha, while last year’s championship runner-up Chaz Davies was down in fifth.

BOOM! 💥 20 seconds left and @TheRealTomSykes storms to provisional pole! pic.twitter.com/Ssria7mwMk — WorldSBK (@WorldSBK) February 24, 2018

Red Bull Honda’s Leon Camier suffered a heavy fail and failed to set a time after he had impressed during the free practice sessions.

Milwaukee Aprilia’s Lorenzo Savadori will miss the race after also being involved in a nasty crash, which saw him fracture his collarbone.

Phillip Island qualifying results:

1. Tom Sykes GBR Kawasaki Racing ZX-10RR 1m 30.099s

2. Eugene Laverty IRE Milwaukee Aprilia RSV4 1m 30.339s

3. Marco Melandri ITA Aruba.it Racing Ducati Panigale R 1m 30.660s

4. Alex Lowes GBR PATA Crescent Yamaha R1 1m 30.767s

5. Chaz Davies GBR Aruba.it Racing Ducati Panigale R 1m 31.009s

6. Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing ZX-10RR 1m 31.056s

7. Xavi Fores ESP Barni Ducati Panigale R 1m 31.080s

8. Michael van der Mark NED PATA Yamaha YZF-R1 1m 31.240s

9. Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Puccetti Kawasaki ZX-10RR 1m 31.581s

10. Lorenzo Savadori ITA Milwaukee Aprilia RSV4 No time

11. Leon Camier GBR Red Bull Honda CBR1000RR SP2 No time

12. Jordi Torres ESP MV Agusta 1000 F4 No time

13. Jake Gagne USA Red Bull Honda CBR1000RR SP2 1m 31.957s

14. Loris Baz FRA Althea BMW S1000RR 1m 32.016s

15. Roman Ramos ESP Team GoEleven Kawasaki ZX-10RR 1m 32.161s

16. Wayne Maxwell AUS Yamaha Racing Team YZF-R1 1m 32.193s

17. Leandro Mercado ARG Orelac Racing VerdNatura Kawasaki ZX-10RR 1m 32.386s

18. Yonny Hernandez COL Team Pedercini Kawasaki ZX-10RR 1m 32.554s

19. Troy Herfoss AUS Penrite Honda CBR1000RR SP2 1m 32.640s

20. Ondrej Jezek CZE Guandalini Yamaha YZF-R1 1m 33.088s

21. Daniel Falzon AUS Yamaha Racing Team YZF-R1 1m 33.126s

22. PJ Jacobsen USA TripleM Honda CBR1000RR SP2 1m 33.875s