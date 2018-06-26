Wimbledon 2018: All you need to know

The curtain is set to raise on the tennis calendar’s third major of the year as the world’s top talent gather in London.

The action gets underway on Monday morning, but how much do you actually know about Wimbledon?

FOX Sports Asia gives you the lowdown on all you need to know about The Championships.

The tournament was first held at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club in 1877.

In 2017, Roger Federer claimed a record eighth title and after a superlative grass court season so far, the Swiss Ace is again one of the favourites.

Martina Navratilova holds the record for the most wins in the women’s singles with nine, she is also the oldest ever winner of a title, claiming the mixed doubles crown in 2003 at the age of 46 years and 261 days.

The youngest ever winner is Martina Hingis, the Swiss miss claimed the Ladies’ Doubles Championship in 1996 at the tender age of 15 years and 282 days.

The longest tennis match ever played was at Wimbledon in 2010, American John Isner defeated Nicolas Mahut of France in a match that lasted 11 hours and five minutes and was played over three days. The final set consisted of 138 games as there are no tie-breakers in fifth sets at Wimbledon. The final score was 6-4, 3-6, 6-7 (7), 7-6 (3), 70-68.

The fastest serve ever recorded at Wimbledon was measured at 148mph and came off the racquet of American Taylor Dent in 2010. Venus Williams holds the record for women at 129mph in 2008.

Taylor Dent fires another cannon.

The Championships stringing team string an average of more than 2,000 rackets during the fortnight, which totals more than 40 miles of string.

The total prize money for 2017 stands at £31,600,000. The men’s and women’s singles champions each receive £2.2 million.

A total of 54,250 balls were used over the course of the 2016 championships, which were handled by 250 ball girls and boys. They are paid £150 for their efforts.

674 matches will take place during the tournament, which last year featured 757 players (including qualifying). The matches will be handled by a total of 360 umpires, linesmen and women.

No play is scheduled for middle Sunday to allow the courts to recover from Week 1 and ensure optimum performance during Week 2. But thanks to the British summer play has taken place on Middle Sunday on four occasions in 1991, 1997, 2004, 2016.

The green, green grass of Wimbledon.

Only seven Championships have been completed without any rain interruptions since 1922. They were in 1931, 1976, 1977, 1993, 1995, 2009, and 2010.

In the event of rain, the retractable roof on Centre Court takes 10 minutes to close, and keep the 15,000 spectators that Centre Court holds dry.

It would take 290 million tennis balls to fill Centre Court with the roof closed.

Five bombs hit Centre Court during World War II. It took nine years for the court to be fully restored.

Rufus is ruthless.

Other things flying around Centre Court include Rufus, a Harris Hawk. Rufus visits the Club most weeks throughout the year to deter local pigeons from roosting in the grounds by making them aware of the presence of a predator. During the Championships he flies for one hour most mornings before the gates open.

The price for a portion of strawberries and cream at Wimbledon has remained at £2.50 per serving for the last seven years. A total of 28,000kg are consumed during the tournament with more than 10,000 litres of fresh cream.

The strawberries are picked at 4am and delivered to the Club by 11am. They are then enjoyed by guests on the same day.