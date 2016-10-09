Camille Cruz won’t play for La Salle anymore even after recovery

Over the last 3 years, the Philippine SuperLiga has become a platform for athletes wanting to make a comeback in the PH volleyball scene.

One of the exciting returning players in the ongoing 2016 Grand Prix is La Salle’s Cienne Cruz as she reunites with sister Cha in the fold of F2 Logistics, a team mostly made up of the Taft crew’s core.

Missing in action for the Cruz volleyball trio, however, is Cienne’s twin, Camille, who, after a year of staying in the United States, is back in Manila and was even present at the sidelines Saturday afternoon during F2’s 3-set loss to rival Foton.

“Right now I’m focused sa studies. Busy (ako) sa thesis and (I have) a part-time work as a coach in International School. Sa La Salle naman kasi I have 2 terms pa,” Camille said on why she is not back in action yet.

“I’m coaching with my sister Cha. I’m still in the field of volleyball although I’m not playing. It’s passion eh. Hindi na talaga siya mawawala sa sistema ko,” she added.

Before flying to the US in 2015, the spiker half of the Cruz twins tore an ACL for the third time in a span of 4 years during the Ateneo-La Salle finals affair of Season 77.

18 months after the massive knee injury, Camille has since recovered and got cleared to go back on the court.

“Part of my vacation was I recovered din sa states. I had a program para sa rehab. Matagal na akong cleared maglaro but ngayon I chose na mag focus sa studies,” she shared.

On aching to see action, too, while watching her sisters suit up for F2, she adds: “Somehow I miss being inside the court. But ‘yung joy na makita ko my sister Cienne and my sister Cha, same na rin ‘yung saya na parang naglalaro na rin ako.”

With not much to do abroad but to rest and heal, Camille shared she kept close tabs on different PH volleyball tournaments especially La Salle’s redeeming title win in Season 78.

“Dun pa lang sa US pinag-uusapan na namin gaano namin kamiss maglaro ng volleyball lalo na during UAAP. Nanonood talaga kami dun. Hindi pa rin nawawala ang support. Nagpupuyat talaga kami lalo na nung finals,” said Camille.

“For us, it’s such a joy na we’re back. Lahat ng pinaghirapan ng mga players at mga batchmates ko before, they ended the season as champions,” she added.

Asked if the Lady Spikers’ return to the top of collegiate women’s volleyball is enough to lure her into using her remaining year of eligibility, the outside hitter answered with a resounding no.

“Ako hindi na siguro ako babalik,” she declared.

Cienne’s case, she adds, is a completely different scenario.

“I don’t know about her. Right now focused siya sa PSL muna. One step at a time,” shared Camille.

Camille was a prized recruit for La Salle in her rookie year until the unfortunate ACL tear that caused her early exit with Ara Galang taking stepping up big time and starting what was to be a 3 out of 5 title runs in the UAAP. —By Mac Dionisio

