Ramil De Jesus happy with La Salle’s bounce-back win

Back in tip-top shape.

La Salle was almost unrecognizable Saturday at the FilOil Flying V Arena when it crushed the life out of Adamson at the UAAP Season 78 women’s volleyball tournament.

The 25-13, 25-13, 25-16 victory of the Lady Spikers was a complete turnaround from their performance against NU which they lost just a couple of days ago and obviously, head coach Ramil de Jesus is pleased.

“Sabi ko last time, ‘yung pagkatalo sa NU dalawang bagay lang ‘yung pwedeng puntahan; it’s either malubog o magpakita ng interes na bumangon. Ngayon naman nagpakita ng interes na makabangon,” he told the press during the post-game interview.

The Taft squad dominated in all the scoring departments as it scorched hot with 75 points from attacks, blocks and service aces to overwhelm the Lady Falcons, who only had 42 points in comparison.

Ara Galang top scored for La Salle with 10 points while veterans Mika Reyes, Carol Cerveza and Majoy Baron with the help of rookie May Luna combined for 33 big points.

“Happy ako dun sa mga bata kasi nakapag-deliver ng maayos regarding dun sa training namin. Maganda pinakita nila at na-execute lahat ng nasa training namin,” said the coach.

All the odds were in favor of the Taft squad as Adamson stalwarts Mylene Paat and Jema Galanza failed to deliver after being turned back many times by La Salle’s resilient blockers.

Even setter Kim Fajardo was dominant on the scoring board after chipping in 9 points on top of her 18 excellent sets.

Fajardo’s all-around performance came after she took the blame for her team’s loss to the Lady Bulldogs and vowed for a huge comeback.

“Siguro na-realize niya kung ano ‘yung kulang niya last Wednesday. Nakita niya paano siya mag step-up ngayong game na ito,” said de Jesus talking about his team captain.

As if putting on a great show, de Jesus fielded in some of his bench players like Kim Dy, Mika Esperanza and rookie Norielle Ipac, proving the depth of the La Salle bench.

“Kailangan ko lang makita kasi eventually kailangan mo gamitin dahil wala kang mahuhugot na may kumpyansa kung hindi ka magbibigay ng confidence,” closed the coach. — By Mac Dionisio