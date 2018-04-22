NU Bulldogs wallop UST Tigers to reach UAAP Finals

The National University Bulldogs avoided a collapse in the third set to complete a sweep on University of Santo Tomas Tigers, 25-13, 25-13, 31-29, and made a return trip to the Finals of UAAP men’s volleyball this afternoon at the Mall of Asia Arena

Here are the takeaways from the three-setter semi-final match.

NU

Six in a Row. With the victory over UST, the Sampaloc-based squad recorded its sixth straight finals appearance and looks to end their three year championship drought.

Offense So Good. NU’s offense was just too much for the Tigers as they tallied 39 points from attacks, compared to 27 of UST.

Defense on Point. Bryan Bagunas was the star in offense while libero Ricky Marcos had another busy day in the office, recording 11 apiece both in digs and receives.

UST

Tamed Tigers. Aside from a lacklaster offense, UST’s net defense and service were barely felt as they were outblocked 4-12 and were outserved 2-6.

No Support. The league’s best blocker Jayvee Sumagaysay was the lone Tiger to score double digit with 10 points. Josh Umandal finished with 9 points while the rest produced below 5.

Wasted Fightback. The Tigers threatened to extend the match, reaching four set points in the third sans a libero in the team, but a service error from Umandal killed their own momentum.