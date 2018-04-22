La Salle surges past NU, advance to Finals

Amid the ballyhoo, De La Salle Lady Spikers made quick work of NU Lady Bulldogs to advance to the Finals after a dominating sweep, 27-25, 25-22, 25-11, during the semifinals match of the UAAP women’s volleyball tournament.

Dawn Macandili had 23 digs and 10 excellent receptions to steer DLSU to its 10th straight Finals appearance.

Jaja Santiago, the lone bright spot for NU, ended her collegiate career with yet another heartbreak.

#PlayToWinDLSU fans and #WeBelieveNU supporters throwed their supports via Twitter during the much-awaited battle between two of the countries best collegiate teams.

Go NU, Weightlifting na ito Jajaaaaa, kahit mag 90kg-category ka na basta buhatin mo ng todo ang team mooo!#UAAPSeason80Volleyball — Reymonddd (@reymoncharles) April 22, 2018

The calm before the storm 🙌🏼🏐 NU lady bulldogs vs LA SALLE lady spikers #UAAPSeason80Volleyball #FinalFour pic.twitter.com/D8cPTrOhUy — poging_libero (@dapper_dug) April 22, 2018

SET 1

Veterans Kim Dy, Majoy Baron and Des Cheng stepped up when in mattered the most to turn the tables for a 27-25 first set win.

Classic Nabor-Sato connection gives NU the 8-7 lead over DLSU in Set 1. #UAAPSeason80Volleyball LIVE NOW! 📺 ABS-CBN S+A, Liga 📱/💻 https://t.co/MN838qgl1A pic.twitter.com/YwaWXOsmNz — ABS-CBN Sports (@abscbnsports) April 22, 2018

Baron with the kill-block on Singh! NU lead is DOWN to one, 12-11! #UAAPSeason80Volleyball pic.twitter.com/i7YprNxWes — ABS-CBN Sports (@abscbnsports) April 22, 2018

Katakot talaga kalaban ang La Salle! Kayang kaya makabalik kahit down ng 5 points or more. Sobrang tibay ng puso ng mga bakla. Lamang talaga ang may championship composure. Paakkk! #UAAPSeason80Volleyball #PlayToWinDLSU — The Volley Basher (@VolleyBasher) April 22, 2018

SET 2

The girls from Taft overcame the Santiago-led NU squad yet again in the second set, 25-22, thanks to the hard-to-beat floor defense of Macandili.

Meron bang Best in Cross court attack? Deserved na desserved to ni Kianna Dy! #UAAPSeason80Volleyball — DYOSA 👑 (@wonderDYOSA) April 22, 2018

SET 3

The Lady Spikers breezed past over Santiago’s lone effort to book a Finals duel with FEU Lady Tamaraws after an emphatic 25-11 victory in the third set.

Kim Kianna Dy connects perfectly for the booming kill! #UAAPSeason80Volleyball pic.twitter.com/Yz48c0PJoj — ABS-CBN Sports (@abscbnsports) April 22, 2018

Jaja Santiago blasts the DLSU defense with this spike! #UAAPSeason80Volleyball pic.twitter.com/1ijcFeLBx5 — ABS-CBN Sports (@abscbnsports) April 22, 2018

“Macandili was there”

“Did you see thaaaaat”

“What a dig” Grabe. Dawn Macandili mamimiss ka namin uuuuuuyyyyy!!! 😭💔#PlayToWinDLSU — — (@walwalozol) April 22, 2018