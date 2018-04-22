UAAP Volleyball

La Salle surges past NU, advance to Finals

Amid the ballyhoo, De La Salle Lady Spikers made quick work of NU Lady Bulldogs to advance to the Finals after a dominating sweep, 27-25, 25-22, 25-11, during the semifinals match of the UAAP women’s volleyball tournament.

Dawn Macandili had 23 digs and 10 excellent receptions to steer DLSU to its 10th straight Finals appearance.

Jaja Santiago, the lone bright spot for NU, ended her collegiate career with yet another heartbreak.

#PlayToWinDLSU fans and #WeBelieveNU supporters throwed their supports via Twitter during the much-awaited battle between two of the countries best collegiate teams.

 

 

 

SET 1

Veterans Kim Dy, Majoy Baron and Des Cheng stepped up when in mattered the most to turn the tables for a 27-25 first set win.

 

 

 https://mobile.twitter.com/julianrcreyes19/status/987972215923605505?s=20

 

 

SET 2

The girls from Taft overcame the Santiago-led NU squad yet again in the second set, 25-22, thanks to the hard-to-beat floor defense of Macandili.

 

 

 

SET 3

The Lady Spikers breezed past over Santiago’s lone effort to book a Finals duel with FEU Lady Tamaraws after an emphatic 25-11 victory in the third set.

 

 

 

 

 

