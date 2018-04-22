La Salle back in the Finals, trounces Santiago, NU

Defending champions De La Salle University Lady Spikers advanced to the UAAP Season 80 Women’s Volleyball Finals after downing the National University Lady Bulldogs in a sweep, 27-25, 25-22, 25-11, Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Lady Spikers will face the FEU Lady Tamaraws in a best-of-three finals series starting Saturday.

Here are takeaways from La Salle’s return trip to the Finals:

La Salle

TENTH STRAIGHT – The Lady Spikers once again showcased their winning culture as they marched to the championship round for the tenth consecutive year. They are gunning for their third straight title against a new nemesis, the FEU Lady Tamaraws.

DY DELIVERS – Graduating spiker Kim Kianna Dy provided the push in the offense as she topscored the team with 17 points. Libero Dawn Macandili also had a spectacular game delivering 23 excellent digs and 10 excellent receptions.

Kim Kianna Dy connects perfectly for the booming kill! #UAAPSeason80Volleyball pic.twitter.com/Yz48c0PJoj — ABS-CBN Sports (@abscbnsports) April 22, 2018

ACED IT – La Salle – the best serving team in the league – also displayed their magnificent serving game, punching in 11 services aces, compared to NU’s two.

NU

ONE OF THE GREATS – It is just fitting to place Jaja Santiago as one of UAAP’s greats. Among her accolades so far include the Season 76 Rookie of the Year plum, three-time Best Attacker, one-time Best Scorer and one-time Best Blocker awards. She is also the leading Best Attacker candidate for Season 80.

Jaja Santiago blasts the DLSU defense with this spike! #UAAPSeason80Volleyball pic.twitter.com/1ijcFeLBx5 — ABS-CBN Sports (@abscbnsports) April 22, 2018

LONE BULLDOG – Santiago did the heavy lifting for the Lady Bulldogs, putting-up a team-high 17 points. Aside from her, there are no other NU player who scored in double-digits. Jasmine Nabor and Risa Sato finished with 14 markers combined in a losing fashion.

NO FINISHING KICK – They led as much as five in the opening set but just didn’t have that needed bite to close it. Same is true in the second set, they hurdled a deficit as big as four, but still succumbed to the Lady Spikers in the end.