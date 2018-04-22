Twitter Recap: NU marches back to the Finals, dominates UST

Top seed National University Bulldogs grabbed a return trip to the Finals after dominating the UST Growling Tigers in straight sets, 25-13, 25-13, 31-29, in the UAAP Season 80 Men’s Volleyball final four action, Sunday at MOA Arena.

The NU Bulldogs are headed to the championship round for the sixth straight year. They will face the winner of FEU-Ateneo’s sudden death match on Wednesday.

The team’s leading scorer Bryan Bagunas dropped 29 points – off 24 attacks, three aces and two blocks.

Take a look at some of the fan reactions from NU’s emphatic win over UST:

Two of my favorite MVTs battle it out now. However, mine on top eversince is NU Bulldogs. #UAAPVolleyballSeason80 — Geoff M. (@GeoffB17) April 22, 2018

The Bulldogs got off to a hot start, scoring six unanswered points to open the match. They also showed why they are the Best Blocking team this season, dropping six blocks, while UST only had one.

They take the first set, 25-13.

Grabehang Block Party na ito, NU. Walang awa. #UAAPSeason80Volleyball — Chia Lee 😎 (@chileechia) April 22, 2018

Grabe si Bryan hampas kung hampas #WeBelieveNU #UAAPSeason80Volleyball — King Joshua Erjas (@kjerjas) April 22, 2018

Tiger spikers giving a very boring, seemingly uninspired game against NU, at least, for the start of the 1st set. Juskopo. #UAAPVolleyballSeason80 #FinalFour — Homer Spirit (@Homerspirit) April 22, 2018

Similar to the opening set, the Bulldogs got on a rousing start with Bagunas leading the attack to pocket the second set, 25-13. They out played the Tigers in spikes, 14-5.

Ang flawless ni Dayandante mag-set ng bola. Walang ka-pressure pressure. #UAAPSeason80Volleyball — Marx (@kluayswife) April 22, 2018

It was a nip and tuck battle in the third set as UST rookie Josh Umandal provided the much needed spark for the Tigers. But his efforts went futile as the Bulldogs showed their experience to seal the match and clinch the first Finals berth, 31-29.

Umandal taking over for UST!!! Just like that, UST is now at set point, 27-26! #UAAPSeason80Volleyball pic.twitter.com/GQz3jVWYKd — ABS-CBN Sports (@abscbnsports) April 22, 2018

Grabeh palitan ng #BOMBA sina Bagunas at Umandal! 🏐💪💙#UAAPSeason80Volleyball — Vanessa Bajao (@vanz_van) April 22, 2018