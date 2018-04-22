Coach Ramil on Season 71 finals rematch with FEU: ‘Mahirap i-compare’

Since Season 74, the UAAP women’s volleyball finals had been between perennial archrivals Ateneo de Manila University Lady Eagles and De La Salle University Lady Spikers.

But with Far Eastern University eliminating Ateneo in their semi-finals match-up yesterday, La Salle found a new nemesis.

The last time FEU and DLSU faced each other in the finals was in Season 71, where the Lady Spikers bested the Lady Tamaraws in three games,2-1.

Asked about his thoughts regarding the possible finals rematch of Season 71 against his collegiate school, DLSU Coach Ramil De Jesus said it is hard to compare the two seasons.

“Well kasi ang laki ng difference ng Season 71 compared sa Season 80. So every year nageevolve ‘yung volleyball. Ngayon medyo mataas ang level ng volleyball kaya mahirap i-compare eh,” De Jesus said.

The first and second round match-up between these two schools in this season went down the fire, each reached five sets. In the end, it was La Salle that emerged victorious.

These statistics, however, will no longer matter according to De Jesus because the finals series will be back to zero. He said whoever wants it more will surely take the championship home.

“First round and second round, five sets ang inabot namin ng FEU. Siguro itong darating na finals very exciting. Kung sino siguro ang mas may gusto or sino ‘yung mas may puso sa game ‘yun siguro ang mananlo,” De Jesus said.

“Nakikita ko naman na nagiimprove ‘yung galaw ng FEU at may gusto silang patunayan this year,” he added.

After dismantling National University in straight sets today, DLSU officially sent themselves into 10 straight finals appearance.

Yet for De Jesus, this is nothing new.

“Wala namang bago kasi kung anuman ang narating ng team ngayon ay siguro dahil na rin sa mga players ko kasi gusto nila ‘yun. Kaya siguro nadevelop na ‘yung character at maturity nila. Although may mga times na nagsstruggle ‘yung team pero eventually na-overcome nila ‘yun,” De Jesus said.

Since taking over the coaching for the Taft-based squad in Season 60, De Jesus already has 10 titles under his belt, including a two gram slam from Seasons 66 to 68 and Seasons 73 to 75.

Gunning for a third grand slam, De Jesus has this to say: “Nasa mga players na ‘yun. Sila magdidikta.”