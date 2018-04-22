Bagunas shrugs off 29-point production, says their goal is to be champion

If Ateneo has a scoring machine in Mark Espejo, the National University found a counterpart playing for them — Bryan Bagunas.

Bagunas dropped 29 points in their three-set semi-finals victory against University of Santo Tomas today. He had 24 spikes, three aces, and two blocks.

But more than this point production under his belt, Bagunas said in a post-game interview that their main goal is to get the championship.

Bryan Bagunas with the BLOCK to send NU to the #UAAPSeason80Volleyball Finals! pic.twitter.com/44QJuabO5t — ABS-CBN Sports (@abscbnsports) April 22, 2018

In the last sixth season of the men’s volleyball tournament, the Bulldogs have won two, the last time being in Season 76. In the three succeeding seasons, they finished as bridesmaid for the Espejo-led Ateneo squad.

“Lahat naman kami kagustuhan naming bumalik sa finals. Iisa naman ‘yung goal namin at ‘yun ay ang magchampion. Kaya lahat kami binubuhos na namin lahat kung ano ang natitira naming laro,” Bagunas said.

With the win, the Bullgods booked the first finals berth, awaiting for thier opponent to whoever wins between Ateneo and FEU in a knockout match on Wednesday.

To this, the Batangueno said, they are ready whoever they will face in the Finals.

“Para sa amin, sa team namin, kahit sino sa dalawa basta bibigay lang namin ‘yung best namin, magagawa naming magchampion,” Bagunas said.

NU Coach Dante Alinsunurin echoed the same sentiments.

“Mahirap pumili eh. Pero sabi ko sa mga players kung sino man ang manalo sa kanila (FEU and Ateneo) paghahandaan namin. Kung ano ang pwede naming gawin para maibalik namin ‘yung championship trophy sa NU, gagawin namin,” Alinsunurin said.

As to the hype regarding UAAP fans’ clamor to see an Espejo-Bagunas showdown in the Finals, Bagunas said he is prepared for it.