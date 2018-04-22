NU Bulldogs book first Final berth after sweep on UST

The National University (NU) Bulldogs booked a return trip to the UAAP men’s volleyball finals, their sixth straight appearance since Season 75, after making quick work of UST Tigers, 25-13, 25-13, 31-29, at the Mall of Asia Arena, Sunday afternoon.

Outside hitter Bryan Bagunas led the assault for the Sampaloc-based squad as he fired 29 points from 24 kills, two blocks, and three aces.

Bryan Bagunas has NO mercy on that ball! #UAAPSeason80Volleyball pic.twitter.com/bNXebrcetv — ABS-CBN Sports (@abscbnsports) April 22, 2018

The former national team member salvaged NU in an extended third set after delivering the final two points off a down-the-line hit and a kill block against UST’s BB Bautista.

After cruising to an easy 2-0 lead, the Bulldogs needed to overcome 16-19 deficit in the third before tying the set at 24-apiece to get an extension.

Bagunas and Josh Umandal traded points in the final frame but the latter’s costly service error served as the turning point of set.

The win sent the Bulldogs to their sixth straight finals appearance.

“Siyempre gawa naman sa school, sa support ng managers. ‘Yung sixth-straight year namin sa finals ay nagbubunga dahil sa suporta ng school at sa suporta ng mga parents ng mga players,” Coach Dante Alinsunurin said.

The NU Bulldogs will have to wait for the winner of the rubbermatch between Ateneo and FEU on Wednesday.

Graduating UST player Jayvee Sumagaysay topscored for the Tigers with 10 points.