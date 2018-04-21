FEU clinches first Finals berth, ends DLSU-ADMU finals faceoff

Since Season 74, the rivalry between Ateneo and La Salle has dominated the women’s volleyball finals match.

Today, however, the FEU Lady Tamaraws, the winningest UAAP women’s volleyball team, finally erased this era as they clinched the first finals berth after defeating the Lady Eagles in four sets, 25-20, 25-21, 14-25, 25-20.

Here are the takeaways from FEU’s stunning victory:

FEU

BACK IN THE FINALS – FEU booked a finals trip after a nine-year drought. The Lady Tams are gunning for their 30th championship and once again cement their title as the “winningest UAAP women’s volleyball team.”

TAMARAWS’ TENACITY – The Lady Tams were always trailing in the early goings of each set, except set three which the Lady Eagles won. They showed composure and determination with wingers Bernadeth Pons and Toni Rose Basas taking turns on their charge. Both Pons and Basas scored 17 points in the victory.

GREAT WALL OF MORAYTA – The team’s blocking rhythm was on point today. The Lady Tams finished with 13 kill blocks, meanwhile, the Lady Eagles – the best blocking team in the season – only had six.

TOO MUCH ERRORS – Despite a whooping 41 unforced errors that mostly came from hitting errors, the Lady Tamaraws managed to emerge victorious. But if they want to win the championship, they need to lessen this and play perfectly.

ATENEO

OUT OF THE PICTURE – For the first time in six years, the Lady Eagles figure themselves out of title contention. They ended their Season 80 campaign with three consecutive defeats.

SUBPAR SHOWING – Despite upping her numbers unlike their last two games, Ateneo’s leading scorer Jhoanna Maraguinot failed to rediscover her killer form as she only scored 11 points in the match. Other gunner Kat Tolentino also had an underwhelming production equalizing Maraguinot’s performance.