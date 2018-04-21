Espejo on 55-point production: ‘Di ko iniisip ‘yung points’

Four time UAAP men’s season MVP Mark Espejo had a monster game today scoring 55 points in their five set semi-finals victory against the Far Eastern University.

Espejo scored 47 points on attacks, six blocks and two aces.

But more than this feat, Espejo also saved the day for Ateneo and extended their bid for a four-peat. With the win, the Eagles set a knockdown game against the Tamaraws on Wednesday at San Juan Arena.

Marck Espejo drops his 50th point with this explosive bomb from the back row! #UAAPSeason80Volleyball pic.twitter.com/jmAfZHA8Zp — ABS-CBN Sports (@abscbnsports) April 21, 2018

For Espejo, however, he does not mind how many points he scored. He instead thinks that he is just doing his job for his team.

“‘Yung points naman po ‘di ko iniisip. Ang iniisip ko lang pag binigay sa akin ‘yung bola ay kailangan kong pumuntos. Kasi para sa team ko naman ‘yun. And sama sama kami lagi sa hirap at ginhawa,” he said.

“Kasi may kanya kanya kaming role. Ang role ko ay pumuntos, pag binigay sa akin kailangan kong pumuntos. Di ko naman magagawa ‘yung kung walang tulong galing sa teammates ko,” he added.

The graduating player also noted that he wants to make a graceful exit in his UAAP career.

“Iniisip ko po kasi na hindi ko yun last game at may training pa kami bukas. Tsaka gusto ko lang po maging memorable yung last year ko tsaka inooffer ko yun sa teammates ko na kapag umalis na kami may itutuloy silang tradition,” Espejo said.

Espejo vowed that he will go all-out during the knockdown game on Wednesday.

“Kung kaya, sana malagpasan pa natin ‘yung performance ko at performance namin ngayon,” Espejo added.