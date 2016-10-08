Blazing UST spikers one step closer to UAAP beach volley sweep

Believe it or not, the gravity-defying Cherry Rondina still feels fear in the biggest stage, even after ransacking her way through the UAAP Season 79 beach volleyball tournament with an undefeated record.

Rondina and her UST partner Jem Gutierrez are on track to finish the season without a loss, if they manage to win the tournament title in Game 2 of the finals against FEU Sunday morning at the Sands by the Bay in Pasay.

What’s more impressive is the fact that the Golden Tigresses have yet to drop a single set after 8 matches.

But even with such a feat, Rondina admitted she still felt jitters in their Finals opener when the Lady Tamaraws took the early momentum.

“Slow start kami sobrang slow start kami talaga. Parang sinamahan namin ng takot kanina. Parang kinabahan kami kasi hindi kami makapaniwala na finals na kami,” Rondina said after their 21-17, 21-9. win. “Natatakot din kami. Buti na lang nagamot namin yung sarili namin kanina. Sabi nga ni coach matakot kayo kung wala na kayong kamay.”

Meanwhile, their male counterparts — KR Guzman and Anthony Arbasto — can also achieve a similar feat tomorrow if they repeat over FEU.

The blood-related Guzman and Arbasto stormed past Jude Garcia and Jeremiah Barrica, 21-13, 21-11, as the latter huffed and puffed through their third match of the day.

But while both UST’s male and female teams are still unscathed, Rondina remains wary.

“Hindi pa tapos. Bilog ang bola madami pang changes na mangyayari pero tatrabahuin pa rin namin. Ang iniisip namin is bukas may laro na naman.” — By John Chester Fajardo