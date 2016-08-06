Michelle Morente says pressure, errors led to meltdown v Baste

“I could’ve done better.”

These were the musings of Ateneo team captain Michelle Morente minutes after the Lady Eagles failed to protect a huge 13-point lead, eventually dropping its second game in as much outings, 23-25, 22-25, 23-25.

Though behind by 2 sets, Ateneo surged to a 23-10 lead in the third frame as the team looked poised to extend the match to a fourth set or even a decider.

Unfortunately, the Katipunan crew ran out of gas and just got stuck with the errors and the the pressure that piled up non-stop.

“Na-pressure lang kami dahil sa mga errors namin. Hindi na rin kami nakapag-communicate. Dahil nagpatong-patong ‘yung errors, napunta ‘yun sa ulo namin,” Morente told FOX Sports.

Choosing efficiency over power, San Sebastian’s Grethcel Soltones went for floaters in favor of her usual lethal jump serves which worked wonders, leaving the Lady Eagles with no answer to her reign at the service line.

Though Morente was the second-best scorer for Ateneo with 9 points—behind rookie Jules Samonte’s 10 markers—the returning player couldn’t help but feel regret with the outcome.

“I could have given ‘yung pinaka-best ko. As you saw, nagkaron ako ng maraming errors. Dapat nabigay ko lahat pero hindi eh,” she admitted. “I could’ve done this. I could’ve done that. Hindi ko nagawa. As a player, not just a team captain, I could’ve done something but wala.”

This, however, is not to say that last year’s runners-up in the UAAP are playing blame games.

In contrast, Morente says, they will be treating the heartbreaking loss as an eye-opener as to where they truly stand as a squad compared to a competitive 10-team field.

“It’s a lesson learned for us especially it’s a young team. Ito na pampagising sa amin na ang dami pa naming kulang as a team. Ang dami pang kailangan i-improve sa basics. Hopefully, mabukas mata namin sa mga dapat pa gawin,” said the California native.

After missing Season 78 due to academic issues, Morente clawed her way back to the team and has clearly turned things around for herself even getting the management’s nod to be the skipper, replacing Alyssa Valdez.

On a personal level, the opposite spiker wants to push herslef to step up big time, saying: “Kailangan ko maging consistent. Senior na ako eh. ‘Yung mga bata kailangan ko maging role model sa kanila. I have to step up talaga. I have to push myself to be a better player.”

With back-to-back losses to kick off their local off-season stretch, the Lady Eagles are now at an unfamiliar territory as the road to the next round just got steeper after the loss.

Living up to the happy, heart strong mantra, Morente says: “It’s still a long way to go. There’s more room for improvement.”

“I think kakayanin naman ng team. We have to be patient lang talaga. ‘Yun lang talaga ‘yun. Bata pa. We’re trying to gel pa as a team. Sana magawa namin in the next few months,” she closed. — By Mac Dionisio