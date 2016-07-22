With camps in line, Alyssa Valdez to miss Ateneo games in V-League

She might be in the lineup, but Alyssa Valdez is likely to miss some of Ateneo’s games in the upcoming Shakey’s V-League Collegiate Conference.

With several cities lined up for her Volleyball Skills Camp this August, the 3-time UAAP MVP is sure to be absent if the Lady Eagles will play on weekends.

Valdez will have camps on August 6-7 in Manila, August 9 in Tuguegarao, August 13-14 in Cebu City, August 15 in Legazpi, August 20-21 in Davao City and August 27-28 in Iloilo City before she heads to Doha, Qatar for a series of exhibition games.

“I’m committed to Crosscourt,” said the former queen Lady Eagle about her volleyball group, which is organizing the skills camp.

Valdez added that Ateneo coach Tai Bundit will also most likely utilize the Katipunan squad’s young guns, as they start their rebuilding stage.

“I-prioritize naman ni coach Tai yung mga bata,” she said. “Ako naman, I’m there to help lang.” — By Joyce Palad