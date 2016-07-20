Army coach Kung Fu Reyes plans to use F2’s youth against them

RC Cola-Army coach Kung Fu Reyes is not afraid that his troops have not experienced any major setback and challenges this season, saying his cadets train only for one thing: winning.

With yet another impressive 25-13, 27-25, 25-19 dumping of Generika in the PSL All-Filipino Conference, the Lady Troopers improved to 6-0 to remain as one of the 2 only undefeated teams in the tournament.

“Nagpeprepare kami para manalo. Kung sino kalaban namin sa harapan every game, ayun yung pinaghahandaan namin,” the Army mentor said in a post-game interview. “One game at a time. Kami paghahandaan namin si F2.”

The Lady Troopers and the Cargo Movers lock horns on Saturday in what is expected to be a blockbuster battle, with the top seed in the elimination round on the line.

The last time RC Cola-Army and F2 Logistics met, Reyes and his wards handed their foes a 3-set whipping in the semifinals of the PSL Invitationals.

The coach said he will use the Cargo Movers’ youth and dynamism against them and will rely on the slow-paced attack they have been parading the whole season.

“Nakaka-challenge kasi mas bata, mas exlposive, mas dynamic,” said Reyes. “Dun kami kukuha ng advantage sa pagiging bata nila. Kung kaya naming pabagalin yung laro papabagalin namin. Ang magkokontrol ng laro yung mga player sila ng bahala dyan nandyan ang si coach to guide them.”

“Lets see don na lang kami magkakasukatan sa court kasi mahirap magforecast e. Depende na yan kung pano kami gigising ng Sabado. Kung sinong kapit ng swerte kahit papano malaking tulong na yon.” — By John Chester Fajardo