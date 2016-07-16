MVP Grethcel Soltones sets sights on leading Baste in Collegiate Conference

Up until the moment she held the trophy in her hand, Bali Pure’s Grethcel Soltones was hesitant to believe that she was set to be awarded as the 13th Shakey’s V-League Open Conference MVP.

Soltones’s sentiments were understandable. Not that she does not believe in her own capabilities as an all-around player but the race to the award had participants like Alyssa Valdez, Myla Pablo, Jaja Santiago and Myla Pablo all giving each other a run for their money.

Talking about how she found out about the recognition, she shares: “Si Sir Joey Villar minessage niya po ako (na ako ang MVP).”

“Sabi ko: ‘Ay hindi po ata ‘yan sure, Sir. Hindi pa po confirmed,’” she added. “Tapos sinend niya sa akin ‘yung text ni Sir Tony (Boy Liao) and Sir Ricky (Palou). Pero wala pa rin. Hindi pa rin ako makapaniwala.”

On Saturday evening, however, all of the NCAA star’s doubts were wiped away after the organizers announced in front of the thousands in attendance that she, indeed, bested the rest of the 8-team field, giving Soltones her first-ever V-League MVP crown.

“Nung nahawakan ko na ‘yung trophy, sobrang saya. Ako ‘yung isa sa mga napili na mag receive ng ganung award. Hindi po biro ‘yun,” she told the press with an ear-to-ear grin.

“Mga idol ko po ‘yun. Nabigyan lang po talaga ako ng pagkakataon this conference,” she added, talking about beating some of the biggest UAAP stars. “First time ko po sa V-League (mag MVP). Hindi ko din po in-expect na ganun ang kalalabasan ng pine-perform ko.”

And the blessings did not stop there.

Aside from being recognized for her skills as an individual, Soltones also got another treat when her team finished off Laoag in Game 2 of the best-of-three series to finish in third place.

But if you think it’s time for the outside hitter to get some rest after a long stretch, you are wrong.

“Wala na po akong pahinga. Dire-diretso na po ako (sa Collegiate Conference) kasi baka may chance din po kami makapasok sa Final Four. Sana makapasok,” she revealed, talking about San Sebastian College joining the next conference. —By Mac Dionisio