Ara Galang credits FEU for fortitude in big fightback

It is with a different opponent but La Salle’s tough loss Sunday at the UAAP Season 78 post-season feels like a nightmare from last year that is back to haunt the team again.

Just like last year when they faced NU in the stepladder semifinals, the Lady Spikers dropped Game 1 against FEU in a 5-set thriller and is now forced to battle it out in a do-or-die duel for the last seat in the finale.

Ara Galang knows this stretch well enough as it was at the same point in Season 77 when she unfortunately tore her ACL, barring her from helping her team in the final round.

On losing to FEU, she says, “Pag alam naming may advantage kami, parang para sa amin, okay lang. Hindi naman as in okay lang pero nagiging ganun na lang ang result.”

After what was a dominating start, the Taft crew’s performance dipped set after set punctuated by 37 unforced errors.

But more than her team playing bad, the Pampanga native said the loss was more about the explosive performance of the Lady Tamaraws.

“Sila lahat naging matiyaga sila. Kami lang ‘yung napanghinaan ng loob kasi naging consistent na maganda ‘yung pinapakita nila,” said the former MVP on the hot hands of FEU spikers Bernadeth Pons, Remy Palma and Toni Rose Basas.

“Masakit sobra kasi hindi naman ‘yun ‘yung gusto at ine-expect namin. Blessing na din siguro ‘yung advantage namin kasi may chance pa kami para baguhin ‘yung mga pagkakamali namin,” she added.

It was also a battle of floor defense as liberos of both squads, Dawn Macandili of La Salle and Kyla Atienza of FEU, put on a show with the former tallying 40 excellent digs and 26 excellent reception and the latter with 38 and 17, respectively.

Based on the post-game huddle of the Lady Spikers and the assessment from head coach Ramil de Jesus, what the team lacked was more mental and less physical.

“Una, sabi ni coach mas pinakita ng kalaban na mas willing sila manalo and ‘yung tiyaga nasa kanila,” she shared. “Kami nung first 2 sets okay pero ‘yun na naman ‘yung sakit ng team namin na pagdating sa third set, though hindi complacent, nagre-relax hangga’t sa nakukuha ng kalaban ‘yung kumpyansa nila kaya kami naman ang pababa.”

There is no giving up for the 2-time champion, however, as she is claiming that her team will still book a seat in the finals.

“Siyempre, amin para rin ito. ‘Yun ‘yung ine-aim namin, ‘yun ‘yung goal namin. Hindi naman kami basta papayag na pabayaan lang namin,” Galang said as if motivating herself right away after the loss.

“Kailangan itatak na namin sa puso at isip namin ‘yun para makagalaw kami na kaya namin,” she closed. — By Mac Dionisio