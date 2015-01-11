Palace’s McArthur set for scan

The Palace midfielder completed the full 90 minutes of a 2-1 victory as Alan Pardew made it two wins from two since replacing Neil Warnock at Selhurst Park.

But a story in the Croydon Advertiser said McArthur left the stadium on crutches, and unconfirmed reports suggested he has a suspected broken foot.

The Scotland international later wrote on his twitter account: “Not sure what the extent of injury is, wait and see on Monday.”

Palace are currently without captain and key midfielder Mile Jedinak, who is with Australia at the Asian Cup, and any serious damage to McArthur’s foot would leave them further depleted.

Their next assignment is an away game at Burnley, who are level with Palace on 20 points, just one clear of the relegation places.