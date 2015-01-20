Swansea agree Naughton fee

The right-back is currently discussing personal terms with the Welsh club.

Naughton, 26, has struggled to establish himself in Spurs’ first-team since arriving from Sheffield United in 2009 and has been the subject of interest from a number of Premier League clubs in the current window.

Both Leicester, whom he previously spent time at on loan, and Crystal Palace believed they were in a strong position to sign the full-back but he is now on the verge of a move to South Wales.

Manager Garry Monk’s desire to strengthen his squad in the current window was heightened at the weekend following the 5-0 thrashing at home to Chelsea.

It is understood the Swans recently turned down a bid from Palace for full-back Neil Taylor and the club are keen for striker Bafetimbi Gomis to remain at the club following the sale of Wilfried Bony to Manchester City.

Tottenham, meanwhile, must raise funds by selling current fringe players if they hope to bring in any new additions of their own in this window, with Naughton having made just 10 appearances in all competitions this season.