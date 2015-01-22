Korea Republic battle past Uzbekistan

The Korean Republic became the first side to advance to the semi-finals of the Asia Cup after beating Uzbekistan 2-0 thanks to an Extra Time brace from Son Heung-Min.

In what was a thoroughly enjoyable match featuring end-to-end action throughout, it finished 0-0 somewhat surprisingly, before Son's late interventions.

In the 103rd minute, the Bayer Leverkusen winger got on the end of a ball from the left flank and his glancing header trickled past Ignatiy Nesterov to give the pre-tournament favourites the lead.

Seventeen minutes later, in the 29th minute of Extra Time, the 22-year-old put the result beyond question when Cha Du Ri found space down the White Wolves' right and after cutting it back to the on-rushing support, Son made no mistake with a powerful finish.

Earlier, Uzbekistan arguably started the match the better of the two and had the first great chance of the match in the 16th minute when Vitaliy Denisov's pass found Odil Ahmedov unmarked in the Korean box but Krasnodar midfielder was unable to get his volley on target and only managed to fire it over the cross-bar.

Slowly but surely Korea got into the match and arguably the best chance of the first half fell their way in the 24th minute when Son weaved through the Uzbekistan defence but his bullet shot fantastically saved by Nesterov.

Despite Korea's apparent ascendancy in this phase of the match, Uzbekistan continued to press high up the field and gave their opponents of the night plenty of head-aches in possession as the half-time interval approached.

Nevertheless, Korea almost broke the deadlock immediately after the break when a flick into the box was goalward-bound but Nesterov managed to clear it off his line with a fine save.

Three minutes later, Nesterov made another brilliant save when Lee Jeong-Hyeop seemed destined for the back of the net but the Lokomotiv Tashkent stopper pulled off another fine save to keep his side in the match.

On 62 minutes, Uzbekistan nearly got the opener when Sardor Rashidov was unmarked in the Korean box and found himself one on one with Kim Jin-Hyeon in the Korea goal, but waited too long to take a shot and the chance went a-begging.

Fifteen minutes later Uzbekistan had their best chance of the match when Lutfulla Turaev was found unmarked in the box but he only managed to steer his header wide.

In the remainder of regulation time, Korea seemed the more likely team to score and when Son found the back of the net twice, Uli Stielike's side were perhaps deserved winners.