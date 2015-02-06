Floyd-Manny TV talks held

There has been renewed hope that the two biggest names in boxing could finally meet after Pacquiao accepted the American???s list of demands for a planned fight in Las Vegas on May 2.

Yet another stumbling block appears to have been passed as HBO, who work with Pacquiao, and Mayweather???s network Showtime are thought to have held successful talks about sharing the pay-per-view blockbuster.

Pacquiao???s promoter, Bob Arum, believes that only two remaining ???issues??? stand in the way of the fight.

“We had four issues and we resolved two,” said Arum. “Now we’re working on resolving the other two. Unless something else comes up at the last minute, that’s what my take is.”

Media claims that a deal had been reached were rejected by Mayweather last week and he has refused to shed any light on talks, despite suggestions of a possible announcement during the Super Bowl.

Arum insists the major financial points of the fight have been agreed, including a reported 60-40 split purse in Mayweather’s favour.

But he conceded that work still needs to be done before the two fighters can eventually meet in the ring.

“There’s a lot of devil in the details and that’s what we’re sorting through now,” he said. “The remaining issues are obviously important to the participants, and are things we have to work out.”