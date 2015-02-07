Pochettino calls for passion

The Argentinian wants his players to take a different approach on Saturday lunchtime??when Arsenal make the short journey across town to White Hart Lane for the 175th edition of the??fixture.

Spurs have the chance to secure a 50th league win over their near neighbours, who once??again are attempting to block their path to a top-four Premier League finish.

However, rather than treating it like any other game, Pochettino says he wants??his players to use the atmosphere of derby day as inspiration for victory.

“It’s impossible to take out the passion and the emotion of football,” the??Spurs head coach said.

“When you play with your friends, you play because you feel the passion.??Football is passion. Football is the best sport in the world because it shows??emotion and you feel the passion.

“Our supporters, when they go to the stadium, it’s because they go because??they feel passion.

“How can we put the passion out in our players? We need to feel the same??passion because in football you need to be clever, you need to train, you need??to play with your brain but also with your heart.

“You need to run, you need to be aggressive, this is about balance which is??important for this type of game.”

Victory for the Capital One Cup finalists would be an important marker and??would see them leapfrog Arsenal in the Premier League table.

It would also continue their resurgence at White Hart Lane, where they have??gone six league matches unbeaten after a miserable start to the campaign.

Their last loss on home soil came against Stoke on November 9, after which??Emmanuel Adebayor suggested the atmosphere inside the ground meant Spurs would??be better off playing away from home.

Those comments still rankle with Tottenham fans but certainly had some truth to??them, with Pochettino saying the atmosphere at White Hart Lane has vastly??improved since then.

“In the last few months, the energy and atmosphere has been great,” he said.

“But always when it is not, it is our fault. If we don’t give good??performances, it is normal for the supporters not to be happy.

“But now after some games where we have had improved performances, our??supporters are happy and proud and see the same in the team.

“It is a big change for us. It is more comfortable to play now at White Hart??Lane.”