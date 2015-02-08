Cung Le on the end of his MMA career

Le's manager announced his retirement on 20 January 2015, and the fighter does not have fond feelings for his former promotion UFC, saying he would have gone to fight for rival promotion Bellator if they had allowed it.

The 42-year-old Vietnamese-American reportedly failed an HGH test following his defeat by Michael Bisping and the former former Strikeforce middleweight champion is still bitter about the way things were handled.

Le said: "I knew if I didn't knock him (Bisping) out, I'd probably be knocked out because I wouldn't see what was coming. I put my life on the line and they threw me under the bus. I'd have fought for [Bellator CEO] Scott [Coker] if they had let me out of my contract.

"Sometimes the fairy tale endings don't happen. But it's not the end of my career. It's just the end of my MMA path. That's all.

"The only reason I'd fight now would be for a mega fight or if Scott Coker asked me to do a retirement fight. I'm not getting any younger. If I don't focus on my next career, that ship might sail without me."

Le has also been named as one of those who have brought a class action lawsuit against the UFC.