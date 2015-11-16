Jayaratne: We enjoy being in the field now

Sri Lanka's interim coach, Jerome Jayaratne, has attributed his side's better display in the field to a healthy environment in the dressing room and players enjoying being in the field.

When Jayaratne took over the coaching duties, after Marvin Attapatu stepped down in September, he said he wanted to make the team one of the best in the field.

Sri Lanka enjoyed were on top of their game in the recent series against the West Indies at home, taking most of their catches and seeing a general improvement in their ground fielding.

The Asian team whitewashed the Caribbean outfit in the two-match Test series as well as the three ODIs while the two T20 games finished one-all.

Jayaratne said: "I said I was going to bring in a policy at the beginning of the series, which was to try and catch even half-chances.

"I don't care whether you drop catches and any dropped catch will not be discussed hereafter. The players started to believe in themselves and were not afraid to drop anything. They gave it their best shot.

"The root of it was they were scared to drop catches. When I spoke to them individually, they preferred the catch going to the next man, rather than to them. Tillakaratne Dilshan likes the ball coming to him and he enjoys fielding.

"If you don't find the means to psychologically enjoy fielding, you will never be a good fielder."