Moses: We must not lose our first game

Victor Moses is confident that Nigeria can have a successful campaign at the World Cup in Russia if they avoid losing their opening match against Croatia.

Moses feels that hitting the ground running at Kaliningrad Stadium on Saturday will be vital if the Super Eagles are to make it past the group stage of the global showpiece.

Nigeria were disappointing in their last two warm-up matches, losing to England and the Czech Republic, but the Chelsea utility player is confident his team will rise to the occasion against the star-studded Croatian side this weekend.

Ahead of our #WorldCup opener vs #CRO on Saturday, we will be departing Essentuki for Kaliningrad at 3.55pm today.

The West African country has a poor record in previous World Cups having lost their opening matches at the 2002 and 2010 tournaments.

Moses told Sportske Novosti:”This game is very important to us because it is very important to start winning, good result.

“You have a particularly strong line and attack, the most important for us to be concentrated, then we can beat Croatia.

“The most important thing is to not lose this first game because they are sometimes the most important to qualify from the group. Croatia can beat anyone, but Nigeria can beat Croatia. We’ll have to make it as a team.”