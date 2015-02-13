Ramsey confirmed as QPR boss

The club’s former head of player development is promoted in the wake of Harry Redknapp’s resignation and will be assisted by Kevin Bond and Kevin Hitchcock.

Les Ferdinand, recently made director of football at Loftus Road, will oversee the three coaches and a QPR statement said he will have “a presence on the training ground for the remainder of the campaign”.

“This is a great privilege and an honour for me,” said Ramsey, who took charge for Rangers’ first away win of the season at Sunderland in midweek. “I am excited about leading the club between now and the end of the season.

“I will still be involved in the running of the Academy for the rest of this season and beyond. Continuity is very important when it comes to the development of young players, which is something I am very mindful of.”

It is understood QPR owner Tony Fernandes considered five candidates??for the permanent job – including a “dream” target thought to be Real Madrid assistant boss Paul Clement – before settling on Ramsey in the short-term.

Fernandes told the club website: “A lot has been written and said about the position, including by myself, but the decision has been taken to defer the permanent appointment until the end of the season.

“We spoke to many individuals who were interested in the role, one of whom I was quoted on as being a dream, but none of them were right to take the club forward at this time for a variety of reasons, whereas we firmly believe Chris is.

“We are keen for the position to be a long-term appointment that will play a major role in shaping the future on-field progression of QPR. For that reason, it is vitally important that we get the right individual.”

Ferdinand said: “I???ve been liaising closely with the Board over the last week or so regarding the position and it became apparent that Chris is the best man for the job at this time.

“He will have a huge part to play in the long-term future of this club at all levels, and we are confident that Chris, supported by the backroom staff, will be able to deliver our goal of Premier League survival.”

Rangers are outside the Premier League’s bottom three on goal difference only and go to Hull – one place and one point above – in their next game on February 21.