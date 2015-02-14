3-way-tie at Ladies Masters

Choi Eun-woo of South Korea shares the lead with England's Charley Hull and Holly Clyburn after Saturday's play at the Royal Pines resort course.

Clyburn got there with a 1-over 74, while Choi and Hull both had 75s for 54-hole totals of 4-under 215.

The top trio are just ahead of Friday's leader Rebecca Artis of Australia, South Korean-born Australian Oh Su-hyun with and Norway's Tonje Daffinrud who are all a stroke behind.

Defending champion Cheyenne Woods shot 73 after she almost missed the cut on Friday, she is now nine strokes behind the leaders.

Windy conditions on Saturday saw all the players struggling, with only seven of the 67 who made the cut breaking par.