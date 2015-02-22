Mayweather takes jab at Pacman

Mayweather's early jabs include hints that his side forced Pacquiao to accept the fight, as well as a comment intimating that Pacquiao has become a worse fighter as he has aged.

The American was quoted by FightHype, "It was very, very difficult. We forced them to fight. We gave them no choice."

In the same interview Mayweather said: "He may not be the same fighter, but this is a guy that I cannot overlook. He got here somehow and some way. You never take nothing for granted because anything can happen. But as far as me being nervous or worried, absolutely not, but I'm always cautious and smart.

"I use my reach, I use my height, I use my movement; I use different techniques, whereas he's not as versatile as Floyd Mayweather. I think that's the difference between us two. I think he's a very exciting fighter. I think he's also strong, but I think that this is a different league."