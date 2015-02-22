Wanderlei Silva backs Anderson

Anderson Silva has recently had a shadow cast over his status as one of the all-time greats in MMA after news broke that he tested positive for performance enhancing drugs around his victory over Nick Diaz in January.

Wanderlei says despite the fighter's troubles, he will still be remembered as legend in the sport.

Wanderlei said: "Anderson is the man. He became the man. He is our modern Bruce Lee. We have to understand that all geniuses have a crazy side to them. That is the way he is. It will please some and not please others, but it's his ingeniousness. We must recognize that. No matter what happened, we can't question his talent. We've all seen it with our own eyes.

"Everything will pass. You will come back, just like you already did, in a surprising fashion. I was very happy to see you win.

"God will bless you again and time moves on. Who knows what will happen once this storm passes? I'll never doubt Anderson Silva. This will pass and he can come back to kick some butts and get that belt back."