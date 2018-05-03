Mandaluyong names Mac Cuan as coach, eyes Alab players for MPBL

THERE will be no rest for the weary Mac Cuan, assistant coach of the newly-crowned Alab Pilipinas in the Asean Basketball League.

That’s because the former La Salle point guard will take over as new mentor of the Mandaluyong El Tigre, one of the many expansion teams joining the coming season of the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League.

Cuan confirmed this in a telephone interview with FoxSports.ph.

“They talked to me a few days ago, pero in passing lang kasi nga ongoing yung tournament sa ABL and I want to concentrate there muna, but we’ll have our contract signing na,” added Cuan.

But Cuan isn’t the only one being targeted by Mandaluyong, which is also looking to add five players from Alab’s champion squad in shoring up the El Tigre’s roster for the coming season.

“Si (team manager) Boss Charlie (Dy) rin kasi kausap ng Mandaluyong. They wanted five players para buo pa rin sila at anytime na kailanganin sila in any tournament, hindi na mahihirapan yung team,” added Cuan, who will be joined in by his younger brother, former University of Santo Tomas Tiger Japs Cuan.

Cuan, however, didn’t reveal who the five players are as they are still under negotiations.

Another team looking to add Alab players on its current MPBL squad is Bataan, which is being handled by PBA legend Jojo Lastimosa, although players who are likely to go there are Pamboy Raymundo, Byron Villarias and Alfred Batino, all of them played for NLEX’s farm team in the Marikina Basketball League.