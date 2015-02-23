Velasquez returns in Mexico

They will headline a UFC 188 pay-per-view event inside Mexico City Arena.

The two were meant to fight in UFC's Mexico debut in November, but Velasquez was forced to withdraw from the event with a sprained MCL and torn meniscus.

Werdum beat replacement Mark Hunt with a TKO for the interim heavyweight title.

Velasquez (13-1) has not fought since beating Junior dos Santos at UFC 166 in October 2013.

The champion suffered a torn labrum in the fight and underwent shoulder surgery in late 2013.

Werdum (19-5-1) will carry a five-fight winning streak into the summer title fight. The 37-year-old has enjoyed a resurgence since UFC released him in late 2008. Since that release, Werdum is 8-1.

Werdum has registered knockouts in two of his last four fights.