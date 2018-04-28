Preview: West Ham United v Manchester City

West Ham will be eager to put some distance between themselves and the relegation places when they host Premier League Champions Manchester City on Sunday.

Premier League

Date: 29 April 2018

Round 35

Kick-off: 15H15 local time/21H15 HKT

Venue: London Stadium

Referee: N. Swarbrick

Assistants: S. Ledger, M. Perry

Fourth official: R. Madley

Head-to-head summary

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

West Ham United 98 33 16 49

Manchester City 98 49 16 33

Losing at half time, winning at full time. Our last meeting with the Hammers! #whuvcity #mancity pic.twitter.com/qGJhxcwTZF — Manchester City (@ManCity) April 28, 2018

Previous encounter

Manchester City 2-1 West Ham United 03/12/17 Premier League

Manchester City goalscorers: N. Otamendi (57′), D. Silva (83′)

West Ham United goalscorer: A. Ogbonna (44′)

Players to watch

Pep Guardiola felt that Kevin De Bruyne should have won the PFA Players’ Player of the Year award ahead of Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah following his outstanding season for the Citizens. He will no doubt be involved in everything good going forward for City against the Hammers. The Belgian has eight league goals this campaign. The City boss is also delighted to have Benjamin Mendy back from injury. He impressed from the bench in the defeat of Swansea.

For West Ham, David Moyes will be looking to his Marko Arnautovic to add to his ten goal for the season, while it remains to be seen if super sub Javier Hernandez gets a start. He has eight goals from 27 league ties this term.

Team form and manager quotes

In 15th place with 35 points, West Ham are six points clear of the dropzone with four games to play. They come into this match on a poor run of form, with one win from 11 games, last beating Southampton 3-0 before two successive 1-1 draws, with Chelsea and Stoke, ahead of losing 4-1 to Arsenal last Sunday.

City have nothing to play for having already won the league but will look to end the season on a high. They went through a rough patch, losing out to Liverpool in the Champions League, either side of a defeat to rivals Manchester United, but have bounced back with two wins, 3-1 away to Tottenham and 5-0 at home to Swansea City.

Guardiola is already thinking about next season and ahead of the game, he said: “We had some days off and now we train for West Ham. If the records help us to be more focused, then that is perfect. Our main target was to win the title and finish the season and then we will talk to the club about the players – who will stay and who will go.”

The Boss believes the best is still yet to come from Arnie! 💪 pic.twitter.com/Z1xoq9BeRM — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) April 28, 2018

With everything to play for, Moyes added: “We do lots [of preparation work] on all the teams, not just the big ones, but tactically you have to change and you have to have in-game changes, it might be small and unnoticeable – it could be slightly adjusting someone’s position,” he explained.

“I don’t think you can play Manchester City with one formation. You probably need to have two or three formations through the game because if you find a way to stop them or work them out they’ll overrun it.”

Team news

Joe Hart is ineligible to face his parent club so Adrian returns in goal for West Ham. Captain Mark Noble is a doubt.

For Manchester City, Fernandinho is back following his two-match ban. Sergio Aguero and John Stones are long-term injury absentees.