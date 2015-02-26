Flames roar past Devils

Mike Cammalleri and Curtis Glencross traded goals in the first 40 minutes before third-period markers from Sean Monahan and TJ Brodie handed the Flames victory.

Ottawa Senators netminder Andrew Hammond continued his remarkable start to his NHL career with a first career shutout against the Anaheim Ducks.

Hammond had only made one appearance off the bench for the Senators before last week but has now won his first three starts in an unlikely push for the play-offs.

Erik Condra, Mika Zibanejad and Kyle Turris were on target for the Sens.

In the day’s other game, Evgeni Malkin chalked up three assists as the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Washington Capitals 4-3.