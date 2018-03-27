Cambodia lose to Afghanistan in final Asian Cup qualifier

Cambodia fell to a 2-1 loss to Afghanistan in their final 2019 AFC Asian Cup Group C qualifier at the Pamir Stadium in Dushanbe.

Jabar Sharza opened the scoring for Afghanistan in the 26th minute when he made a clever run to the near post, meeting Mustafa Azadzoy’s right-wing cross with a fine first-time finish into the back of the net.

The Afghans then extended their lead a minute before halftime after Cambodia gave away possession outside their own area and the ball was eventually worked to Sharza, who doubled his tally with a ferocious left-footed shot past Sou Yaty.

Cambodia did pull one back in the 69th minute when Khoun Laboravy emphatically fired into the back of the net from close range, after their opponents had failed to clear their lines from a Prak Mony Udom corner.

However, the Southeast Asians were just unable to find an equaliser as Afghanistan held out for the three points to overtake their opponents for a third-place finish in Group C.

AFGHANISTAN: Hamidullah Wakili, Milad Intezar, Sharif Mohammad, Abassin Alikhil, Milad Salem, Mustafa Azadzoy (Mohammad Saber Azizi 87’), Noraollah Amiri, Omid Popalzay, Farshad Noor, Benjamin Nadjem (Maziar Kouhyar 72’), Jabar Sharza (Khaibar Amani 76’).

CAMBODIA: Sou Yaty, Nen Sothearoth (Hoy Phallin 32’), Soeuy Visal, Hong Pheng, Rous Samoeun, Sos Suhana (Khoun Laboravy 63’), Thierry Chantha Bin, Cheng Meng (Sath Rosib 73’), Prak Mony Udom, Keo Sokpheng, Chan Vathanaka.

