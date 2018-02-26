copy- Hodgson: Spurs defeat was ‘cruel’

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson says losing to a last-gasp goal against Tottenham on Sunday was a difficult result to accept.

Spurs clinched a 1-0 Premier League victory at Selhurst Park thanks to an 88th-minute winner from star striker Harry Kane, leaving the Eagles down in 17th position in the standings.

Hodgson had a tough job ahead of the game in terms of team selection, with a staggering 11 senior players out injured, and believes the defeat was cruel for Palace.

“It’s a cruel blow, but we know what a cruel game football is, so we have to pick ourselves up and try and go again,” Hodgson told Sky Sports.

“At the moment we don’t have the fire-power and the players that we would need to go toe-to-toe with these teams.

“We are going to have to try hard and defend well and in depth, work a lot harder in terms of keeping the opposition at bay and hope not to get the dagger thrust at the 88th minute, hoping you would see it through and get a point.”