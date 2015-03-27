Clarke expects unchanged side

Hazlewood left the pitch near the end of their 95-run win over India at the Sydney Cricket Ground with a thumb injury but Clarke is confident it was nothing more than precautionary.

The 25-year-old took 4-35 against Pakistan in Australia’s quarter-final and backed that up with a strong display in Thursday’s victory, and he has developed into a key member of their pace-dominated attack.

“Hazlewood come off the field at the end there with a sore thumb, but sounds to me like he’s completely fine,” Clarke said.

“He just wanted to rest up for the finals, so the youngster just took a few overs off. I think at this stage, everybody else is pretty good.”

Clarke stressed he is no longer part of Australia’s selection process but he hopes the convincing nature of their SCG win will mean little or no chopping and changing.

“I think if everyone is fully fit, it’s going to be extremely hard to change the 11,” he added.