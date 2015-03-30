Oklahoma close in on play-offs

Russell Westbrook had 33 points, nine rebounds and seven assists as the Oklahoma City Thunder rallied from 20 points down to beat the Phoenix Suns 109-97 on Sunday.

D.J. Augustin scored 13 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter for the Thunder, who ended a four-game road skid. Steven Adams had 13 points and 16 rebounds, and Dion Waiters scored 18 points.

Oklahoma City pulled away with a dominant final period and stayed 2 1/2 games ahead of New Orleans for the eighth and final playoff spot in the West.

Markieff Morris scored 24 points for the Suns, who dropped four games behind Oklahoma City.

In other games, Brooklyn topped the Los Angeles Lakers 107-99 to move a half-game ahead of Boston and Indiana for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, Houston defeated Washington 99-91 to move past Memphis into the second spot in the West, and the Los Angeles Clippers beat Boston 119-106 for their seventh consecutive win.

In New York, Brook Lopez had 30 points and 11 rebounds to help the??Nets get their third straight victory.

Joe Johnson added 18 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for the Nets, who won for the fifth time in six games to give themselves a chance at a third straight postseason berth after an underwhelming first half of the season.

Houston’s James Harden had 24 points and Corey Brewer scored 15 as the Houston Rockets won their fourth in a row. Rockets center Dwight Howard had 11 points and 10 rebounds in 19 minutes in his third game back from a right knee injury.

The Wizards are fifth in the Eastern Conference and could have guaranteed themselves a place in the postseason with a victory.

The Clippers were led by J.J. Redick, who scored 27 points, and Chris Paul, who had 21 points and 10 assists. The Clippers jumped out to a 68-47 halftime lead and pushed the advantage to 35 points midway through the third quarter.

Memphis, meanwhile, lost its third straight game, falling to San Antonio 103-89.

Kawhi Leonard had 25 points and 10 rebounds as the Spurs won for the 13th time in 16 games to remain sixth in the Western Conference.

Zach Randolph had 20 points and 13 rebounds for the Grizzlies.

LeBron James scored 20 points and Kyrie Irving added 17 as Cleveland hung on to beat lowly Philadelphia 87-86.

The Cavaliers earned their 16th straight home win despite being held scoreless in the final 4:04.

In New Orleans, Anthony Davis had 28 points and nine rebounds to power the Pelicans to a 110-88 victory over Minnesota.

C.J. Miles made a key 3-pointer with a minute left and finished with 28 points as Indiana beat Dallas 104-99, and Dwyane Wade scored 40 points a day after having fluid removed from his balky left knee as Miami topped Detroit 109-102.