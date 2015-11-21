Buttler: ‘I had no time to think about it’

England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler says his blistering innings against Pakistan on Friday was a bit of a blur, and that he didn't have time to worry about his lack of form before the knock.

Buttler smashed a 46-ball century, with his second fifty coming off just 16 deliveries, as England beat Pakistan in the fourth ODI to wrap up the series three-one.

Buttler has had a lean run of form recently, and was dropped from the Test team during the Pakistan series in the UAE, but he now holds the three fastest ODI centuries for England.

Buttler said on the BBC: "I got dropped at this ground (Dubai), so to come back and have a good day here is really satisfying.

"You sit there and wonder why today it's clicked. You still train the same whether you get runs or you don't.

"If I knew the answer I'd be a lot more consistent."

Buttler was pushed up the order by two spots, ahead of skipper Eoin Morgan, and Buttler said he just put his pads on and tried not to think too hard about it.

He added: "Just as I got my pads on, there was a wicket, so I was straight out there – no time to think about it, just go and play and that confidence the captain has given me has fallen over into the innings."

As for Morgan, who made 14 himself, says he knew Buttler could do it, and he was the driving force behind England's 355 for five. Jason Roy scored his maiden ODI ton too, but that was overshadowed.

Morgan told BBC Sport of his chat with Buttler: "I said before he went out that he's the only one of us who can score a 60-ball hundred, and he's done it in 46.

"We watch him do it in training week in, week out. It was an unbelievable innings."