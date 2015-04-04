Japan advance to Tokyo quarters

Japan advanced to the quarter-finals of a Sevens Series event for the first time since 2000 at the Tokyo Sevens event on Saturday.

The Brave Blossoms beat Samoa and drew with Argentina to finish in second place in Pool D behind France.

In the quarter-finals, they will take on defending champions in the Japanese capital Fiji.

Fiji, along with Championship leader South Africa qualified for the last eight with unbeaten records.

South Africa take on Scotland in their semi-final, while France face England and New Zealnd will take on Canada.