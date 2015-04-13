Matsuyama pleased, eyes Masters title

After finishing in fifth place at the Masters on Sunday, Hideki Matsuyama has set himself a new target – victory at Augusta.

The 23-year-old carded a six-under-par 66 in his final round at the famous Georgia course to finish on 11-under-par, seven strokes behind eventual winner Jordan Spieth, in what was his fourth appearance at the event.

Although last week's performance was his best yet at a major, Matsuyama is one of the rising stars of Asian golf and has already shown his abilities on the world stage.

He was the first rookie to win the Japan Golf Tour money list and won one title in Japan whilst still an amateur.

Six other titles followed, of which his victory Memorial was the most impressive.

Nevertheless, winning at Augusta remains his ultimate ambition.

"I would really like to become a Masters champion one day," Matsuyama said Sunday.

The world number 17 – one of seven in the top 20 under the age of 27 = started his final round at five-under after three solid if impressive rounds earlier in the week.

However, three birdies in four holes around the turn, and an eagle at 13 saw him move up the leaderboard rapidly.

"I had 211 to the pin, and I cut a 5-iron in there," Matsuyama said. "It was probably a 10-footer, 11-footer. And I was able to make it," he continued.

That put him at 10 under, and he finished up with an 11-footer for birdie on 18, a stroke back of "I really played well this week, and I'm happy with the way I played and so I have no complaints.

"With that said, I have a lot of work left to do still."